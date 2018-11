Ivan Monteiro, President of Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras), reacts during a news conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Ivan Monteiro will leave his post as chief executive officer of Petróleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) on Jan. 1, the state-controlled oil company said in a securities filing on Monday.

Economist Roberto Castello Branco has accepted an invitation to replace Monteiro, Paulo Guedes, who will serve as economy minister under incoming President Jair Bolsonaro, had said in a statement earlier on Monday.