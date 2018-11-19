Castello Branco accepts invitation to become new Petrobras CEO

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured in the company headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Economist Roberto Castello Branco has accepted an invitation to become the chief executive officer of Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, according to a statement from future Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Monday.

Branco, who had previously served as a central bank member as well as an executive at miner Vale SA, will take over from current CEO Ivan Monteiro.