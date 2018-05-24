Petrobras CEO says he will not leave his post amid crisis

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Thursday he would not leave his post amid a trucker strike over diesel prices, which has paralyzed transportation throughout the country.
Pedro Parente said the company’s divestment, deleveraging and debt reduction plans should not be affected by a decision on Wednesday to temporarily cut diesel prices, which has sent Petrobras shares down nearly 14 percent.
