FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
May 24, 2018 / 6:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Petrobras CEO says he will not leave his post amid crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Thursday he would not leave his post amid a trucker strike over diesel prices, which has paralyzed transportation throughout the country.

Pedro Parente, President of Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras), attends a news conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Pedro Parente said the company’s divestment, deleveraging and debt reduction plans should not be affected by a decision on Wednesday to temporarily cut diesel prices, which has sent Petrobras shares down nearly 14 percent.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.