Petrobras CEO says he will not leave his post amid crisis

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Thursday he would not leave his post amid a trucker strike over diesel prices, which has paralyzed transportation throughout the country.

Pedro Parente, President of Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras), attends a news conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Pedro Parente said the company’s divestment, deleveraging and debt reduction plans should not be affected by a decision on Wednesday to temporarily cut diesel prices, which has sent Petrobras shares down nearly 14 percent.