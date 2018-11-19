Petrobras' next CEO says oil firm should focus on exploration, production

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A University of Chicago-trained economist named as the next chief of Brazil’s Petrobras threw his support behind the sale of the state oil company’s non-core assets and called for it to focus on exploration and production.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured in the company headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File photo

Roberto Castello Branco on Monday was named by Brazil’s incoming far-right government as the next chief executive of Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), amid a debate over how far to pursue asset sales at the indebted company. Petrobras is Brazil’s largest company by market capitalization and the employer of 60,000 people.

Castello Branco’s appointment is the latest in a string of market-friendly selections by President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, many of them influenced by his adviser and future economy minister, Paulo Guedes.

The appointments have raised hopes among investors that the former army captain, who will take office on Jan. 1, will deliver significant reforms needed to improve Brazil’s creaking public finances, including a pension overhaul.

Castello Branco, who in the past has spoken in favor of privatizing Petrobras, on Monday signaled his intention to cut costs, do away with some of the company’s downstream operations and focus on its core business.

“Petrobras’ competence is in oil exploration and production,” he told newspaper O Estado de S Paulo.

In the interview, he added that BR Distribuidora (BRDT3.SA), Petrobras’ fuel distribution unit, was not a natural fit for the company and does not generate returns, sending the distributor’s shares up more than 6 percent as investors bet that the government may sell it.

Vice President-elect Hamilton Mourao said last week the next government wants to privatize the fuel distribution company.

Castello Branco also said that Petrobras should not be a monopolist in oil refining, and that he would consider all current asset sales, including that of liquid petroleum gas distribution company Liquigas.

Guedes has advocated a full privatization of the company while military generals around Bolsonaro oppose such an idea. Bolsonaro himself has said he favors keeping the company in state hands but is open to privatizing certain assets.

CHICAGO BOYS

Castello Branco, a one-time post-doctoral fellow at the University of Chicago, will join other school alumni in the ranks of the incoming administration, including Guedes and former Finance Minister Joaquim Levy, who has been tapped to lead Brazil’s powerful state development bank, BNDES.

Chicago’s economics department has long been known for orthodox economics, particularly in Latin America, and much of Brazil’s business elite is enthused by the prospect of Chicago-linked appointees in top posts in public administration.

“We basically have the University of Chicago economics department taking over the Brazilian economy,” said James Gulbrandsen, chief investment officer for Latin American investments at NCH Capital, welcoming Castello Branco’s appointment.

“He’s been public in the past about advocating for less government intervention ... all the way to privatizing parts of Petrobras.”

Castello Branco, a member of Petrobras’s board until 2016, has also held executive positions at Brazil’s central bank and at iron ore miner Vale SA (VALE3.SA).

“We expect Petrobras’ deleveraging process and divestment program to continue under Castello Branco’s tenure,” Vincente Falanga and Oscar Camilo, analysts at Banco Bradesco BBI, wrote in a note to clients.

With Petrobras burdened by some $88 billion of gross debt, investors are eager to see an ongoing divestment program maintain a full head of steam in coming years.

CHALLENGES AHEAD

Petrobras, which has played a leading roll in developing a bonanza of deep-water oil finds in recent decades, is a source of national pride for many Brazilians.

Yet its central role in the “Car Wash” investigation, considered by many to be the world’s largest corruption probe, has hurt its public image and bottom line in recent years.

Preferred shares of Petrobras were down 0.3 percent in afternoon trade, while Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP was off some 1.1 percent.