Brazil's Petrobras says deal approved to settle U.S. class action-filing

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said it obtained approval for a deal to a settle class action in the United States, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The logo of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured in the company headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The deal was approved definitely last Friday by a federal court in New York, the company said without providing additional details. The approval may be appealed at a higher court, said Petrobras, adding the settlement does not constitute admission of any wrongdoing in connection with a corruption investigation in Brazil known as “Car Wash”.