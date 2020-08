FILE PHOTO: The logo of Petrobras, state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA, is seen at their President Bernardes Refinery in Cubatao, Brazil June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras has made an early repayment on $2.1 billion of revolving credit lines, it said on Tuesday.

In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said the move would free up cash for future credit operations.