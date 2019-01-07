Brazil's Economy Ministry denies plans $14 billion payment to Petrobras

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Ministry denied a report that the government would pay $14 billion to state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA to settle a dispute related to the so-called transfer of rights areas off the Brazilian coast.

The ministry said the figure, reported earlier by newspaper Valor Economico, was delivered to the transition team of president Jair Bolsonaro, but was only one of several different proposals. The final amount has not yet been decided, the ministry said in a statement issued in response to a query from Reuters.