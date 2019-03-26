Brazil's Petrobras modifies diesel pricing, developing payment system for truckers

A logo of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has approved a new pricing policy in which diesel prices at its refineries will not be readjusted more than once every 15 days, the company said on Tuesday.

Petrobras, as the firm is widely known, is also developing a payment card system to allow clients such as truckers and truck fleet owners to purchase certain products at predetermined prices, it said in a statement. The product “may help in managing the risk of consumer price fluctuations,” and will likely be ready in 90 days.

Last May a massive truckers’ strike over diesel prices paralyzed Brazil and led to the resignation of Petrobras’ chief executive officer. Since then, leaders have remained sensitive to the possibility of a repeat.

In the statement, Petrobras said it will maintain its current hedging practices and keep its policy of not pricing the fuel below international parity.

Previously, the firm was able to adjust diesel prices whenever it desired.