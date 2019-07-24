Brazil's Petrobras may raise $2.5 billion in fuel distribution unit privatization: filing

Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 27, 2019. Picture taken May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA may raise up to 9.6 billion reais ($2.5 billion) in the privatization of its fuel distribution unit, the company said in a securities filing early on Wednesday.

In a share offering priced late on Tuesday, Petrobras Distribuidora SA shares were sold at 24.50 reais, allowing the oil company to raise 8.5 billion reais immediately.

The board has already approved the sale of the base offering and the additional allotment, that will reduce Petrobras stake in the unit to 41.25%.

The supplementary allotment, worth over $250 million, is expected to be sold over the next weeks and, if fully divested, would reduce Petrobras’ stake in the unit to 37.5%.

Three sources with knowledge of the matter said there is enough demand for the full sale of the supplementary allotment. Demand was 4.5 times the offering size, one of the sources added, asking for anonymity to disclose non-public information.