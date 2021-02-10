Exclusive: Talos, Enauta consortium places bid for Petrobras Albacora fields, sources say

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A consortium of Talos Energy Inc, private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners, Enauta Participacoes SA and 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA has submitted a non-binding offer for Brazilian oilfields Albacora and Albacora Leste, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The exact value of the bid submitted to Brazil’s state-led oil company Petrobras was unclear, though the asset is likely to fetch in the billions of dollars, said two of the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss confidential talks. The bid was officially submitted on Monday, one source said.

The two fields produce 77,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day according to tender documents released by Petrobras. The state-run oil firm is seeking to rapidly de-leverage by selling non-core assets.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the producer is formally known, has sold dozens of small and medium-sized fields over the last two years. The Albacora divestment would be the largest since 2017, when the company agreed to sell a stake in its Roncador field to Norway’s Equinor ASA for $2.9 billion.

The bid marks a change of strategy for Talos, which is active only in the Gulf of Mexico.

In recent years, Talos has attempted to negotiate a so-called unitization agreement with Mexican national oil company Pemex over the offshore Zama discovery, which the Houston-based company announced in 2017. Pemex claims most of the nearly 700-million-barrel find is in its adjacent field, and talks have been an enduring headache for Talos.

Petrobras, EIG and Enauta declined to comment. Talos and 3R did not respond to requests for comment.

Both Washington-based EIG and Brazil’s Enauta have previously said they were looking to use cash firepower from recent divestments to make acquisitions in Brazil, including production assets.

There are likely other bidders for the oilfields, two of the sources said.

Among the companies that have publicly expressed interest in Albacora and Albacora Leste is Rio de Janeiro-based independent Petro Rio SA, which did not respond to a request for comment.

Aker BP ASA, which is currently active only in Norway, had examined the asset, but ultimately decided against bidding, the company’s chief executive told Reuters last week.

During the next step of the sale process, likely several weeks away, interested parties will submit binding offers.