FILE PHOTO - Women walk in front of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday that its negotiations with Chevron Corp to sell its Pasadena refinery are nearly done, and the deal will be discussed by its board this Wednesday.