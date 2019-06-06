Brazil's Supreme Court resumes debate on divestment of state-run firms

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Supreme Court, the STF, has begun Thursday’s session of a hearing in which it is expected to decide whether the sale of state-run firms and subsidiaries requires congressional approval.

The hearing begun last Thursday, re-commenced on Wednesday, and is now in its third day. The decision could have a significant impact on state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, which is selling off tens of billions of dollars in assets in a bid to reduce debt.