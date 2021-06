FILE PHOTO: People walk in front of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobas) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

(Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has begun the sale process for its 27.88% stake in the Deten Quimica SA petrochemical complex in the northeastern state of Bahia, it said in a Wednesday securities filing.