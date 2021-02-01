Brazil's Eneva in direct talks for Petrobras' Urucu cluster

FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of state oil company Petrobras' Urucu oil and natural gas plant in Brazil's Amazon jungle, December 6, 2004. REUTERS/Jamil Bittar

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian energy firm Eneva SA has entered into direct talks with state-run oil firm Petrobras to purchase a complex of oil and gas fields in the Amazon rainforest known as the Urucu cluster, the companies said in separate securities filings on Monday.

The statement, which followed a report earlier in the day in online newspaper Brazil Journal, gave no details on timing or price.

The Brazil Journal article said Eneva competitor 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA had made a higher offer during a bidding round in 2020, but that round was scuttled after Petrobras determined the terms attached to the 3R bid were unacceptable.

Eneva was victorious in a fresh bidding round, Brazil Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. While it did not cite a specific price, Eneva’s new offer was 30% to 40% higher than its previous bid for the asset, which was $600 million, the paper reported.

The two companies will now negotiate the terms of the potential sale contract, which could take months, the article added.

A representative for Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Brazil’s state-run oil company is formally known, declined to elaborate on the securities filing. Eneva did not respond to a request for comment.

Common shares in Eneva closed up 13.51% on Monday while shares in Petrobras gained 3.15%. Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa equities index closed up 2.13%.