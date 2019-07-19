Deals
July 19, 2019 / 9:53 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Brazil's Petrobras confirms Trident's winning $1 billion bid for oil fields

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA confirmed on Friday that Trident Energy presented the highest bid to acquire the Pampo and Enchova oil fields, offering close to $1 billion.

In a securities filing, the company known as Petrobras said the deal has yet to receive final approval from all of its internal departments. Reuters reported earlier on Friday that Warburg Pincus-backed Trident was the winner in a re-bid for the fields.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below