FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has begun the binding phase of the sale of its majority stake in the firm’s Gaspetro gas pipeline unit, it said in a securities filing on Friday.