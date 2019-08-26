Brazil's Itaúsa in talks with Petrobras to acquire LPG unit: filing

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian investment firm Itausa Investimentos SA delivered the highest bid and entered talks with state-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA on the contract to acquire LPG distribution unit Liquigas, the company said in a securities filing on Monday.

Itaúsa has partnered with Copagas Distribuidora de Gás SA and Nacional Gas Butano for the offer, Itausa said. Petrobras may still require new bids after the sale contract is drafted, the filing said, confirming a Reuters report on Friday.