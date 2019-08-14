Brazil's Petrobras plans to sell 15 of the 26 power plants next year: executive

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to sell 15 of the 26 power plants it owns, Petrobras head of downstream, Anelise Lara, said on Wednesday.

In a natural gas event in Rio de Janeiro, Lara said a sale process of the power plants, most of them gas-fired, should begin next year. Petrobras power plants have a total capacity of 6,000 MW, according to the company’s website.