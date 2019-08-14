Commodities
August 14, 2019 / 3:55 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Brazil's Petrobras plans to sell 15 of the 26 power plants next year: executive

Marta Nogueira, Rodrigo Viga Gaier

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to sell 15 of the 26 power plants it owns, Petrobras head of downstream, Anelise Lara, said on Wednesday.

In a natural gas event in Rio de Janeiro, Lara said a sale process of the power plants, most of them gas-fired, should begin next year. Petrobras power plants have a total capacity of 6,000 MW, according to the company’s website.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below