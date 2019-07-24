Deals
July 24, 2019 / 10:11 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Brazil's Petrobras agrees to sell shallow-water oilfields for $1.5 billion

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA signed on Wednesday two contracts to sell shallow-water oilfields in the basins of Campos and Santos for $1.5 billion plus $200 million in future payments, the company said in a securities filing.

Pampo and Enchova fields were sold to a subsidiary of Trident Energy for $851 million and an additional future payment of $200 million, depending on oil prices. The Bauna field was sold for $665 million to a subsidiary of Australia’s Karoon Energy Ltd.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

