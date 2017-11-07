Brazil's Petrobras kicks off African oil venture stake sale

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) on Tuesday started the sale of its stake in an African oil exploration venture as part of a wider divestiture plan.

A man walks past the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Petrobras, as the company is known, is looking to sell its 50 percent stake in Petrobras Oil & Gas BV, or Petrobras Africa. Grupo BTG Pactual SA holds a 40 percent stake in the joint venture, while Helios Investment Partners owns the remaining 10 percent.

Petrobras Africa participates in two deepwater oil exploration blocks off the coast of Nigeria.