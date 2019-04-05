Engie bids $8.6 billion for Petrobras pipeline unit, topping competitors

FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File photo

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A consortium led by France’s Engie SA made the biggest-ever offer for a major gas pipeline unit owned by Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the state-run oil firm said on Friday, as the company’s biggest divestment draws to a close.

In a filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, said the Engie consortium, which includes Canada’s Caisse de Dépôt e Placement du Québec, presented an $8.6 billion bid for 90 percent of the TAG gas pipeline unit in northern and northeastern Brazil.

That topped competing offers by two competing consortia, led by Itausa Investimentos Itau SA and EIG Global Energy Partners with Mubadala Investment Co, respectively.

The sale is still subject to approval by regulators and the relevant company authorities, the firm said in the filing. The price tag includes the payment by the Engie group of $800 million in debts to Brazilian state development bank BNDES. At an exchange rate of 3.85 reais to $1, Petrobras said, the deal values all of TAG at 35.1 billion reais.

The sale process began in October 2017 but was interrupted last year by a Supreme Court injunction and by a review of the sale rules by Brazil’s audit court.

In September 2016, Petrobras sold a larger gas network pipeline, Nova Transportadora do Sudeste, with nearly 1,560 miles of pipelines, for $5.2 billion to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, which beat out a bid by Engie.

In July 2016, the oil company sold part of the pre-salt field Carcara, south of Rio de Janeiro, for $2.5 billion. At the time, Petrobras CEO Pedro Parente said the company could free up to $11 billion with the deal considering how much Petrobras would save in investments to develop the field.

Bloomberg reported on the TAG sale earlier on Friday.