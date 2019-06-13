Deals
June 13, 2019 / 8:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Petrobras closes sale of TAG, receives $8.7 billion: filing

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA announced on Thursday it concluded the sale of gas pipeline system TAG to a group led by France’s Engie SA and Canada’s Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec (CDPQ).

According to a securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, said it received a total of 33.5 billion reais ($8.69 billion) from buyers on Thursday for the 90 percent stake it had in TAG. The announcement follows a decision last week by Brazil’s Supreme Court clearing the deal.

Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below