Brazil's Petrobras closes sale of TAG, receives $8.7 billion: filing

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA announced on Thursday it concluded the sale of gas pipeline system TAG to a group led by France’s Engie SA and Canada’s Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec (CDPQ).

According to a securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, said it received a total of 33.5 billion reais ($8.69 billion) from buyers on Thursday for the 90 percent stake it had in TAG. The announcement follows a decision last week by Brazil’s Supreme Court clearing the deal.