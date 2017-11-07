Brazil's Petrobras says court lifted injunction blocking stake sales to Total

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) said a federal court lifted an injunction related to the sale of its stakes in projects on the Iara and Lapa oil exploration areas, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia, Brazil July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The injunction was blocking the sale of a 22.5 percent stake in the Iara field and a 35 percent stake in the Lapa field to Total SA (TOTF.PA). “With this favorable ruling, Petrobras will be able to continue executing the strategic alliance with Total,” Petrobras said.