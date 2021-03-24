Board of Brazil's Petrobras approves RLAM refinery sale

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The board of Brazil’s state-run oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, has approved the sale of its RLAM refinery to Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Capital for $1.65 billion, the company said on Wednesday, a victory for outgoing Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco.

The company is currently selling off eight refineries in a bid to reduce debt. It is also attempting to break its own virtual refining monopoly in Brazil, which has proved a major issue as the company has come under frequent political pressure to lower domestic fuel prices.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired Castello Branco in February after the company hiked fuel prices several times. It is not clear if the incoming administration at Petrobras, set to take office in April, will be as committed to selling downstream assets.

The sale of the refinery must still be approved by Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), a regulator, Petrobras said.

The company announced the sale in principal in February, but its approval by the board - which itself will experience major changes in April - was a key step.