Brazil state-run oil firm Petrobras puts LPG distribution unit on the block

A logo of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA has begun the teaser phase for the sale of its liquefied petroleum gas distribution unit, known Liquigas Distribuidora, the firm said in a filing on Friday.

The teaser phase is the first step in the divestiture process. In February, Reuters reported that Petrobras, as the firm is widely known, had hired the investment banking unit of Banco Santander Brasil SA to revive the sale.