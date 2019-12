The facade of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PETROBRAS) is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) has concluded the sale of 34 onshore oilfields in the state of Rio Grande do Norte for $266 million to a PetroReconcavo SA subsidiary, according to a market filing on Monday.

The sale is part of Petrobras’ divestment plan to reduce its debt load and focus on deepwater exploration and production.