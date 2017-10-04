FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras kicks off non-binding stage of oil fields sale
October 4, 2017 / 12:43 PM / in 16 days

Brazil's Petrobras kicks off non-binding stage of oil fields sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA has sent additional information on several shallow water oil fields to interested parties as it kickstarts the non-binding stage of the asset-sale process, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 14 2017. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Petrobras, as the company is known, plans to sell the rights to exploration, development and production in seven groups of oil fields in the states of Ceará, RIo Grande do Norte, Sergipe, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo as part of a sweeping asset-sale program.

Reporting by Ana Mano and Bruno Federowski

