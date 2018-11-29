Brazil's Petrobras may divest up to $15 billion over the next few years: source

FILE PHOTO: A tank of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen in Brasilia, Brazil, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) is considering divesting up to $15 billion within the next few years, one person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The total divestment goal has not been approved yet and is being discussed for the business plan for 2019-2023 that will be approved by the Petrobras board in December, the source added, asking for anonymity due to lack of authorization to discuss the matter publicly.