Brazil's Petrobras offers rights in onshore, offshore fields

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Tuesday it initiated the sale of 50 percent of production and exploration rights in offshore fields Tartaruga Verde and a section of Espadarte, without transfer of operations.

A tank of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen in Brasilia, Brazil, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Petrobras also said in a separate securities filing it had initiated the process to divest its 100 percent stake in the Baúna field located in the Santos basin. In yet another filing, Petrobras said it began the binding phase for sale of exploration and production rights in two onshore oilfields called Riacho da Forquilha e Miranga.