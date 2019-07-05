Brazil's Petrobras puts offshore gas fields, exploration bloc up for sale

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA has put its Peroa and Cangoa shallow-water natural gas fields and a deepwater exploration concession known as Malombe in the state of Espirito Santo up for sale, the company said.

In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, said it was beginning the teaser phase of the sale process, in which it publicly releases basic information about the assets. Peroa and Cangoa produce about 900,000 cubic meters of gas per day and Malombe is expected to be declared commercially viable in the second half of 2019, the company said.