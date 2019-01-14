Brazil's Petrobras says it will restart publishing divestment opportunities

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) (Petrobras) said on Monday that it will restart publishing divestiture opportunities, following a Supreme Court ruling that temporarily allows the company to continue selling assets.
On Friday, Supreme Court Chief Justice Jose Antonio Dias Toffoli temporarily restored a presidential decree regulating asset sales by Petrobras, as the company is known. Toffoli’s decision is valid until Feb. 27, when the full Supreme Court will hear the case.
