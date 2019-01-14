Deals
January 14, 2019 / 11:25 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Brazil's Petrobras says it will restart publishing divestment opportunities

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2018. Picture taken December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) (Petrobras) said on Monday that it will restart publishing divestiture opportunities, following a Supreme Court ruling that temporarily allows the company to continue selling assets.

On Friday, Supreme Court Chief Justice Jose Antonio Dias Toffoli temporarily restored a presidential decree regulating asset sales by Petrobras, as the company is known. Toffoli’s decision is valid until Feb. 27, when the full Supreme Court will hear the case.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by Jason Neely

