Brazil's Petrobras says it will restart publishing divestment opportunities

FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2018. Picture taken December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) (Petrobras) said on Monday that it will restart publishing divestiture opportunities, following a Supreme Court ruling that temporarily allows the company to continue selling assets.

On Friday, Supreme Court Chief Justice Jose Antonio Dias Toffoli temporarily restored a presidential decree regulating asset sales by Petrobras, as the company is known. Toffoli’s decision is valid until Feb. 27, when the full Supreme Court will hear the case.