SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Roberto Castello Branco, chief executive of state oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, said during an event on Thursday that Liquigás is the next unit that the Brazilian oil major intends to divest.

After selling 33.75% of fuel distribution subsidiary Petrobras Distribuidora SA through a share offering this week, the company next plans to divest its gas distributor Liquigás in August, he said.