FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras has kicked off a sale process for its Atum, Curima, Espada and Xareu offshore oilfields, the company said on Friday.

In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said the shallow-water fields produce 4,200 barrels per day of oil and 76,900 cubic meters per day of gas. They are located off the coast of Ceara state, in northeastern Brazil.