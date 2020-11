FILE PHOTO: Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 27, 2019. Picture takenn May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras said asset manager Starboard Asset Ltda has bid $90 million for its Papa-Terra oilfield in the Campos Basin, a securities filing late on Tuesday showed.

Petrobras added Starboard’s offer was the highest, but that it was not yet possible to say if both companies would reach a final agreement.