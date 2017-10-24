Petrobras to approve by year-end plan to sell refinery stakes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The board of Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA should approve by the end of the year the plan to sell stakes in its refineries in the country, Jorge Celestino, a director for refining and gas, told Reuters.

A man walks past the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The executive, who spoke on the sidelines of an industry conference in Rio de Janeiro, said the company known as Petrobras currently is operating its refineries at 77 percent of their capacity, on average. Petrobras owns almost all refineries in Brazil, and has been evaluating ways to bring in partners to its refining business.