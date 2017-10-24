Petrobras to approve by year-end plan to sell refinery stakes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The board of Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA should approve by the end of the year the plan to sell stakes in its refineries in the country, Jorge Celestino, a director for refining and gas, told Reuters.
The executive, who spoke on the sidelines of an industry conference in Rio de Janeiro, said the company known as Petrobras currently is operating its refineries at 77 percent of their capacity, on average. Petrobras owns almost all refineries in Brazil, and has been evaluating ways to bring in partners to its refining business.
