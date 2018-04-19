Petrobras refining partnership deals likely only in 2019: CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Petrobras Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Thursday that any partnership in refining the company agrees to seal would likely be signed only next year, due to the complexity of such deals and the financial amounts involved.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), as the company is formally known, announced earlier on Thursday a model for future partnerships in refining, saying it would sell stakes in two lots of refineries in Brazil.