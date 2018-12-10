Deals
December 10, 2018

Brazil's Petrobras enters non-binding phase of onshore cluster sale

Women walk in front of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) has entered into the non-binding phase of the sale of an onshore oil cluster located in the state of Espírito Santo, it said on Monday.

Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, has a 100 percent stake in the Lagoa Parda, Lagoa Parda Norte, and Lagoa Piabanha fields, collectively known as the Lagoa Parda Cluster.

A minor asset, Petrobras said the cluster’s average production in 2017 was approximately 266 barrels of oil per day.

Reporting by Gram Slattery

