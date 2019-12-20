Brazil's Petrobras launches binding phase to sell REGAP refinery -filing

FILE PHOTO: The facade of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PETROBRAS) is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday it had launched the binding phase for the sale of Gabriel Passos Refinery, known as REGAP, according to a securities filing.

Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter, that China’s Sinopec and U.S.-Based EIG Global Energy Partners had entered non-binding offers to buy REGAP, which has capacity to refine 166,000 barrels of oil per day.