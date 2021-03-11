Brazil's Petrobras to hold EGM on April 12, will discuss CEO change

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petrobras will hold a virtual extraordinary general meeting on April 12 at which a change of chief executive and an election of new board directors will be discussed, the state-run oil firm said in a securities filing on Thursday.
Since Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said last month he would replace CEO Roberto Castello Branco with retired military general Joaquim Silva e Luna, several directors have said they would step down.
Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.