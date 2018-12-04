Brazil's Petrobras and Eletrobras reach agreement on debt: filing

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured in the company headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) (Petrobras) said in a securities filing on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA (ELET6.SA) on the debt of energy companies Amazonas Energia and Amazonas Geração e Transmissão.

Petrobras said Eletrobras, as the power company is known, will take on 3.1 billion reais in debt owed to Petrobras by its subsidiaries and provide more warrants.