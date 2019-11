FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) said on Tuesday that talks to sell its fertilizer business to Acron Group ended with no agreement.

In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, added it remains committed to divest Araucária Nitrogenados SA (ANSA) and Unidade de Fertilizantes Nitrogenados III (UFN-III), in order to improve its portfolio and capital allocation.