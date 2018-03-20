Brazil's Petrobras to mothball two fertilizer factories

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Tuesday it will mothball two fertilizer factories towards the end of the first half of the year as it seeks to exit the fertilizer business.

The logo of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured in the company headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The units, called Fafen-SE and Fafen-BA, are located in the states of Sergipe and Bahia, and posted losses of 600 million reais ($182.63 million) and 200 million reais respectively last year, Petrobras said.

($1 = 3.2854 reais)