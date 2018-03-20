Petrobras reviewing offer for two more fertilizer plants: executive

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro is reviewing an offer for UFN III and Araucaria fertilizer factories, a company executive said on Tuesday, part of the company’s plan to exit the fertilizer sector.
Jorge Celestino Ramos, who heads Petrobras’ refining and Natural Gas areas, added that the company did not receive offers for fertilizer factories in Bahia and Sergipe states, but said their assets are for sale. Earlier on Tuesday, Petrobras said it would idle those plants.
Reporting by Alexandra Alper