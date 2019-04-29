Petrobras auctions lease of fertilizer plants in Segipe, Bahia

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday it had opened bidding for the lease of its fertilizer plants in Sergipe (Fafen-SE) and Bahia (Fafen-BA), and three companies have qualified for the auction.

The three companies are Proquigel Química S.A., PJSC Acron and Formitex Empreendimentos e Participações Ltda, and they have until June 22 to present their bids, Petrobras said in a statement.

It said the winning company would be the one that offered to pay the highest rent for ten years, renewable for another ten.

The auctions include the ship terminals for ammonia and urea at Aratu Port in Bahia, Petrobras said.