Brazil's Petrobras increases gasoline, diesel prices after Saudi attacks

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA has increased the average price of gasoline at refineries by 3.5% and the price of diesel by 4.2%, a company representative told Reuters.

Petrobras, as the firm is widely known, said on Monday that it would wait before making any adjustments to domestic fuel prices after crude prices shot up in the wake of the weekend attacks against oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. The fuel price increases are likely to help assuage fears that the company is keeping fuel prices artificially low due to political pressures.

Consultancy FC Stone initially said Petrobras had increased gasoline prices by 2.29% and diesel prices by 3.8%, information that was contradicted by the company.