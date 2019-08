FILE PHOTO: Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s natural gas sector will rapidly expand in the coming years, especially between 2023 and 2025, as new players will enter this market, Petrobras downstream head Anelise Lara said on Wednesday.

Lara said Petrobras has been working to provide infrastructure to new players, aiming to increase competition and investments in the natural gas sector.