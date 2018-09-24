Brazil's Petrobras cuts gasoline refinery price after pump record

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday that it would cut the average price of gasoline at its refineries by 0.59 percent after pump prices hit record levels in the country last week.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured in the company headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

Petrobras, as the company is known, said the price reduction to 2.2381 reais ($0.5476) per liter will go into effect on Tuesday.

That’s a decline from the previous fixing of 2.2514 reais per liter, the highest refinery price since Petrobras began nearly daily price adjustments last year.

Gasoline prices at the pump hit an average price of 4.652 reais per liter last week, a record when not accounting for inflation, according to a survey conducted by industry regulator ANP.

Petrobras’ move to cut its refinery rate is at odds with global oil prices, which rose more than 3 percent on Monday to four-year highs after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would not immediately act to increase production, despite appeals from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, Petrobras unveiled a program that would allow it to hedge against gasoline price moves, allowing it to reduce volatility in refinery fuel prices.

The mechanism will permit Petrobras to maintain prices at a set level for up to 15 days without incurring losses, reducing the frequency of adjustments, according to the company.

Petrobras shares fell 0.74 percent by late afternoon trading on Monday to 19.99 reais.