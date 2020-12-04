Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Commodities News

Petrobras drops upgrade to Monteiro Lobato gas plant in Sao Paulo

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People past in front of the tanks of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company in Brasilia, Brazil July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has abandoned a plan to upgrade its Monteiro Lobato gas-processing plant in Caraguatatuba, Sao Paulo state, because it was no longer worthwhile, the state-owned company said on Friday in a securities filing.

“The decision was taken due to the loss of economic attractiveness of the project,” Petrobras said. As a result, it said it has also canceled the associated tenders for the project.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up