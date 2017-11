SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has filed documents related to an initial public offering of its fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora SA, it said in a filing on Wednesday.

Tanks of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company are seen in Brasilia, Brazil, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

In the filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, said the shares would be priced after gauging interest from potential investors in Brazil and abroad, as is custom.