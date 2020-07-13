Brazil's Petrobras, BR Distribuidora suspend imported jet fuel business amid quality concerns

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras has “preventively” stopped supplying imported jet fuel after chemical tests raised potential issues, a move that caused fuel distributor BR Distribuidora to suspend the sale of the product, according to a filing on Monday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, had said earlier on Saturday that the batch of imported jet fuel complied with the requirements laid out by Brazilian oil regulator ANP. However, internal tests led the company to notice certain chemical differences from other imported jet fuel batches.

Petrobras Distribuidora SA, as BR Distribuidora is formally known, is partially owned by Petrobras and is Brazil’s largest fuel distributor. It announced its decision to suspend the sale of jet fuel provided on Monday.

On Friday, the ANP and aviation regulator ANAC announced there were creating a working group “to investigate complaints about the quality of jet fuel used in the country.”